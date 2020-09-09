Ann Gillis, longtime Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center member, celebrated her 100th birthday on Sept. 8. The city of Cloverdale issued her a proclamation to commemorate her 100th birthday. The only thing that could have been sweeter is if Ann, known as Cloverdale’s “hugging grandmother,” could have given everyone a hug.
