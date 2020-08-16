Cloverdale resident Don Reed had a 90th birthday to remember last Friday, Aug. 14. The veteran had a surprise drive-thru party, which included an appearance from the Cloverdale Police Department and an old fire engine, driven by Geoff Peters. People wearing masks were also able to park for a bit and wish him a happy birthday face-to-face.
Reed, a member of Cloverdale's American Legion Post, is a former legion newsletter editor and commander. He said that he was incredibly surprised by the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.