Maintain and regain mobility in this gentle form of yoga practiced while sitting on a chair.
This free class may include some standing while using the chair for support if it is appropriate for the students in attendance. Gentle strengthening and stretching will be accompanied by breath work and mindful movement.
This class is designed for seniors and individuals with limited mobility, but all are welcome.
10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
When and where: Dec. 6 at the Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
