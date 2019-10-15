Holiday Craft Fair
Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sponsored by Cloverdale Citrus Fair & Theta Zeta Sorority.
This year there is a wonderful new opportunity to support over 50 local Artisans selling handmade items to delight ages. Citrus Fair and Theta Zeta Sorority have made teamed up to double the fun and shopping experience for the Holidays.
You will find knitted hats and scarves, tree ornaments, jewelry, dish towels, aprons and food items and much more. All made with LOVE. You’ll also find popular commercial booths with items for sale like Tupperware.
To make shopping easy, Citrus Fair will have vendors in Warner Hall and Theta Zeta will have vendors at the Veterans Hall. Visit both buildings through the gate off commercial street (behind the Vets building).
Parking and admission is FREE. Yummy food and beverages will be available!
A Silent auction will be held in Warner hall that will benefit the Citrus Fair Queen Scholarship Program. There will be a basket raffle at the Veterans hall to benefit the community.
For more information about the event or to be a vendor in Warner Hall, visit CloverdaleCitrusFair.org or call 707-894-3992. To be a vendor at the Veteran’s Hall, call Neva Goodman at 707-894-5617.
-Submitted by Katie Fonsen Young Chief Operating Officer, Cloverdale Citrus Fair
