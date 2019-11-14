There will be two holiday craft fairs on Nov. 17, one at the Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds and another at the Cloverdale Veterans Memorial Building.
Vendors from Sonoma and Mendocino counties will be at the fairs selling handmade items.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Building at 205 W. First St.
Cloverdale Citrus Fair at 1 Citrus Fair Drive
