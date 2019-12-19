FOR THE HOLIDAYS — Community members gathered at the Cloverdale Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 14 to lay wreaths in front of the headstones of deceased veterans and first responders. The Wreaths Across America ceremony recognizes passed veterans nationwide on the same day every year, and aims to remember and honor those who have served, and teach younger generations about traditions upheld to honor veterans. Locally, Wreaths Across America also honors first responders by laying wreaths on their headstones as well. Cloverdale Ltn. Chris Parker is pictured left, carrying a wreath with a young participant. Levi Montani, 5, is pictured above placing a wreath and Abby Montani is pictured top left.

