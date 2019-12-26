Meet with experienced Human Resources & Recruiting professionals, to learn firsthand how to be a standout in today's competitive job market. The workshop will cover:
- resume writing
- job hunting
- LinkedIn and networking
- interview skills
Don't have a resume or need to update your resume? Are you ready to start your job search but don't know where to begin? Feeling unprepared for your upcoming interview or not sure what to expect? This workshop covers all these topics and more.
What you will get from this course:
Learn firsthand how to create a resume that highlights your current skills, qualifications, and experience. We will cover tips and tricks that will help you avoid common resume pitfalls that many job seekers fall victim to.
Understand the key elements of any job search including networking and social media. Get the inside scoop on the power of your LinkedIn profile and how recruiters use LinkedIn to find the right candidates to fill their open positions.
Gain confidence to successfully present yourself during a phone or in-person interview. Participate in mock interview sessions that will emphasize your need to practice, practice, practice, prior to your next interview.
What to bring:
Current resume (helpful but not required)
Interview experiences to share with the group
Any and all job seeker questions
From 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
