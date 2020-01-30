Soprano Katharine Gunnick is coming to CPAC for a one-woman opera by Francis Poulenc, La voix humaine (The Human Voice) and with Robert Mollicone, pianist and current assistant conductor of the San Francisco Opera. Tickets are $30, available online at cloverdaleperformingarts.com; in person at Mail Center, Etc., at 207 N. Cloverdale Blvd., 707-894-3222; or at the door if available.
At 7:30 p.m., Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
