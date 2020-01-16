It's that wonderful time of year again when we celebrate the wonderful Dungeness crab by bathing their legs and claws in butter while we catch up with good friends. This event has sold out every year so don't get stuck holding the shells.
No host bar at 6 p.m.; dinner at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $50 per person.
Cloverdale Citrus Fair Commercial Room, 1 Citrus Fair Drive.
Tickets are available at Eagle's Nest; Mail Center, Etc.; Cloverdale Pharmacy; C.V. Plumbing Inc.; or with any Lions Club member.
