PAID ADVERTORIAL - The Sonoma County Energy and Sustainability Division is proud to announce an exciting expansion to the county’s Energy Independence Program. Originally debuting in 2009, the program has helped fund thousands of projects and has been instrumental in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and expanding county-wide job creation.
Initially, the program allowed property owners to finance energy efficiency and water conservation-related improvements through the property tax system as an assessment. The expansion brings the ability to finance seismic strengthening and wildfire safety through the same means.
Q: What types of improvements can you finance?
A: Class A roofing, windows, ember resistant siding, gutters, eaves, vents, earthquake brace and bolt to name a few. Things like HVAC, Solar Systems, battery back-ups have been financed since 2009. These added measures bring the eligible list to over 100 hundred improvements.
Q: Is this for residential and commercial properties?
A: The financing is available for any property in Sonoma County. However, non-profit, tax-exempt properties may have additional considerations.
Q: How does the program work?
A: The financing is based on the current market property value. You can borrow up to 10%. Since the financing is property-based, there is no income or credit qualifying. You need to be current on any mortgages and property taxes. Financing is a fixed rate with a choice of a 10 or 20-year term.
Q: What makes this different than traditional financing?
A: Because it’s based on the property, your financial situation or portfolio are not considered. This type of “off-the-books” financing is appealing to both residential and commercial property owners because it doesn’t compromise their ability to borrow personally.
Q: How can I learn more or start an application?
About the Sonoma County Energy and Sustainability Division: The Energy and Sustainability Division was established in 2006 as part of the Sonoma County General Services Department to advance efficient and sustainable government, residential, and business practices in Sonoma County.
About Sonoma County: The County of Sonoma is comprised of 25 departments and agencies that provide a full range of services to the community. It encompasses over 1600 square miles and is home to almost 500,000 residents. Sonoma County government has a history of providing excellent and responsive public service while operating under sound fiscal principles.
Benefits of property
improvement financing:
■ 10 or 20-year terms available
■ Over 100 eligible
improvements
■ No income or credit
qualification
■ Property-based financing
■ Fixed interest rate
Eligibility:
■ Residential and Non-Residential
properties
■ Property located in Sonoma
County
■ Permanent energy, water,
wildfire safety and seismic
strengthening improvements
■ Finance up to 10% of your
current market value
