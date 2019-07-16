SPONSORED — The food bank nonprofit Food for Thought is holding a benefit dinner at the Vine Hill House in Sebastopol on Sunday, Aug. 11 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Dinner will be served at their long table and prepared by Michele Anna Jordan, James Beard Award Winning Culinary Author.
There will also be live music.
Tickets are $120 and can be purchased online at https://www.fftfoodbank.org/our-long-table.
When and where: Aug. 11 at 3601 Vine Hill Road, Sebastopol, California 95472. Parking available on site.
