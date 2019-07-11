Meme-lovers can learn how to create their own memes at this library event meant for teens. During the class, Lindsay Hunter will present a brief history of memes and teach attendees how to shoot original photos and make memes.
Limited to 15 students; those interested can register online by clicking here or at the library service desk.
From 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
