Children interested in mime may be interested in this library event, which explore the art of body language through mime illusions.
Masks and Mime explores the art of body language through mime illusions, creating characters via masks, and stage clowning, with audience participation. Award winning performance artist Eliot Fintushel combines hilarious fun with silent concentration to discover: How do we read others' feelings in an instant?
From 3 to 4 p.m.
Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
