Learn how to use tools like deep breathing and visualization to help manage stress in this free meditation and stress workshop on Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Cloverdale Library.
When and where: Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Cloverdale Library at 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
