Celebrate Black History Month
Coming to you in living color, head plantation cook and housekeeper, Miz Lucretia Borgia, Ma'am openly discusses her role as a slave and the lifestyle, traditions and culture of enslaved Africans during her reign.
Presented by Dr. Jacqueline Lawrence, founder of Legacy Showcases, a black history production company in Santa Rosa.
For all ages. Free.
From 10 to 11 a.m.
Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
