PAY HOMAGE — A modest group of Cloverdalians met in Cloverdale’s cemetery Monday morning, May 25, to hold a small ceremony in memory of fallen veterans. The group primarily consisted of members of Cloverdale’s American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars groups and was held as an unofficial ceremony — the groups traditionally hold a Memorial Day ceremony at the Cloverdale Veterans Memorial Building and cemetery which draws in upwards of 100 people. This year they couldn’t hold it due to social distancing and public event protocols. Prior to the ceremony, members of the American Legion put up American flags on the headstones of veterans.
