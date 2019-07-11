In this class, library patrons will explore mindfulness and meditation techniques that help bring greater ease and wellbeing into our daily lives. We will also learn simple mindful movements which promote clarity, balance and added focus to our everyday activities.
Chris King, an ordained Zen monk with over 40 years of meditation experience, teaches this class. Chris is also a long-time practitioner of the martial art of Aikido.
From 7 to 8 p.m.
Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
