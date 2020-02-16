The series of free music workshops continues at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery (204 N. Cloverdale Boulevard). The workshop instructors David Garland and Tom McBride welcome all, from beginners to experienced musicians and music enthusiasts to join their 90 minute jam sessions. During the sessions participants will share their love of music in a comfortable/safe environment where making music and enjoying music with others is rewarding. The "watch, listen, learn" approach of David and Tom ensures everyone will take something away from each session.
Teens are especially welcomed as the workshops are a great place to learn from musicians who have been in the music scene for years. The musicians who attend the workshops are eager to pass on sounds and techniques from the past, to preserve the past. These techniques have been passed on for generations to be repeated or adapted to contemporary genres, country folk, jazz, blues and original music. The workshop leaders believe there is a unique musical spirit in all of us.
Workshops are held at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Boulevard, from 7 to 9 p.m.
