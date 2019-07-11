The Cloverdale Police Department invites everyone to join them on Tuesday, Aug. 6 for an evening of free food and fun.
Take a tour of the police department, play games with police officers and fire department personnel, check out police equipment and vehicles and enjoy free hot dogs and cold drinks. End your evening relaxing with popcorn and an outdoor family movie in the Plaza.
From 7 to 10 p.m.
Cloverdale Plaza
