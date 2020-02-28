The addition of a single native tree to your home garden can dramatically increase the biodiversity that inhabits your landscape. Learn more details about which native trees are most suitable for your property: appropriate sizing, shapes and growth rates, and how each of these native trees can impact your own garden space.
When and where: Saturday, March 14, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 North Cloverdale Blvd.
Presented By: Sonoma County Master Gardener Bill Klausing
