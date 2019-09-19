The Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, located at 204 North Cloverdale Blvd., offers its latest art exhibition, “Nest,” from September 21 – November 15. An Artists’ Reception will be held from 5:00 to 7:30pm on Saturday, September 21. Guest artists for this exhibit are Michael Costantini, Sculpture, and Richard Sheppard, Painting. Resident artists are Ralph Broussard, Laura Paine Carr, Jane Gardner, Pamela Heck, Terry Holleman, Paul Maurer and Hanya Popova Parker. Paul Maurer, Woodturning, is the featured resident artist for “Nest”.
For more information, visit http://www.cloverdaleartsalliance.org or call (707) 894-4410.
Artist Statements
Michael Costantini, Sculpture
The most consistent and enduring aspect of my work has been the concept of transformation. The subject matter and source of inspiration has always been the landscape, architecture and the architecture of writing. Yet the vantage point, the scale, material and process is continually changing.
Early in my career I possessed a reluctance to commit to a particular style which developed from more a fear of being trapped in some vortex of my own creation than a desire for experimentation. I would have gladly alighted upon some reasonable course of action which held a minimum of artistic satisfaction; knowing that evolution would ultimately take its part in my development. But as the road to artistic identity remains a confusing journey, I knew that I must simultaneously be rebellious of and sensitive to influence, however caustic this dichotomy might be to a stable and rational existence.
After ten or so years of dedicated experimentation I felt it was time to commit to a discipline and resolved to satisfy my fascination with the landscape by engaging in the study and practice of carving mountains in stone within the tradition of Chinese Sung Dynasty Scholar Artist Poets. I had been informally studying Chinese landscape painting and the companion art of mountain carving for years and felt that this might be the highest ideal attainable with regard to interpreting the landscape. I had heard of a Chinese master carver living and working at an orthodox Chan Buddhist monastery. After much trepidation I asked to become a student. A month later I checked into the monastery for what would become a two-year period of very little contact with the outside world. I immersed myself in the study of Yuan and Sung Dynasty landscape painting; the essential basis for cultivating an understanding of Chinese stone mountain carving; and translated my studies into producing a contemporary interpretive language with which to execute my monumental style landscape sculpture.
Richard Sheppard, Painting
I have always gravitated towards painting from life, all the way back to my college days at the Academy of Art. Figure drawing was the most engaging activity, and while I found drawing a live model a natural thing to do, sketching out of doors was like living a horror movie. I was petrified. Eventually I overcame my fear of sketching in public while traveling in Greece, where I specifically went to paint on-the-spot. It was hard at first but eventually my fear subsided. Today, I never second guess pulling out a sketch book in public and getting to work. In fact, I thrive on it.
Over the last few years, I have developed a style in my plein air sketchbooks that has now spilled over into my fine art paintings. What once was a mostly pen-and-ink drawing with splashes of watercolor, has transformed into a more thoughtful process of giving up control of the medium to allow the paint to express itself in bold, juicy washes.
Through this direct painting process, I have discovered that no single object requires full definition because it can be interpreted simply by its proximity to other shapes or forms. Using this technique, both the artist and viewer are intertwined in a dance of recognition where both parties engage in the interpretation of the subject. Through the interplay of light, color and shape, I’ve become less concerned about content and am now reaching for a style that is fresh, fluid and full of life.
Paul Maurer, Woodturning
Paul Maurer spent 30 years as a Game Warden roaming the back woods of Northern California. During this time, he developed a great admiration for the beauty of the trees. After retiring he took up woodturning and discovered the wonderful beauty within the trees. Paul specializes in Native Northern California woods. He believes the trees of Northern California rival the beauty of exotic woods from around the world.
Paul uses only woods from trees which have fallen or were taken down by others. No trees are cut down for woodturning. Paul selects each piece of wood for its unique qualities. These include crotch pieces, burls, etc. He then turns the wood to best exhibit these qualities. Even on his salad bowls he orientates the grain patterns to give the bowl the best-balanced look possible.
Paul turns a variety of pieces, including functional bowls, Decorative bowls and vessels, lidded boxes, hollow forms, pens, jewelry, and a variety of novelty items.
Paul is currently displaying His work at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery in Cloverdale, the Dovetail Collection Gallery in Healdsburg, the Dolphin Gallery in Gualala, and the Dry Creek Olive Company in Healdsburg where he turns olive wood for their tasting room.
Paul has won several awards for his turnings, including a first place overall in wood working at Art In The Redwoods at the Gualala Arts Center. He is automatically entered in the ”Art In The Redwoods" show each year as he is one of the top artists in the show. He is internationally known and has turnings in collections around the world.
