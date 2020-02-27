The annual Remembrance Day was held on Feb. 24, as community members of all ages headed to Cloverdale High School to hand out daffodils as a way of remembering local young people who have died from cancer.
Being handed a bouquet of flowers ellicited some confused reactions, but many smiles, as students grabbed them and learned about the reasoning behind Remembrance Day.
Each bouquet, consisting of 16 daffodils, had a tag identifying the people being memorialized: Courtney Jade Davis, Phillip McCutchan, Andrea Perez, Justin Rainwater, Mariah Roat and JoAnna Lynn Wegener.
The daffodils were donated by the estate of Margaret Kohler Adams, and Ann Elston and Larry Lossing.
Before Adams died in 2000 at the age of 104, Merle Reuser promised her that he would maintain her tradition of giving away daffodils. In the 1950s and ’60s, Adams gave away bouquets of daffodils from the field around her property, oftentimes with Reuser in tow.
Reuser picks the bulk of the flowers every year and estimates that this year they will pick and pass out over 25,000 daffodils.
