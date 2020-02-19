The Cloverdale Citrus Fair couldn’t have been welcomed in with better weather last weekend. The fair, which was held from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, celebrated its 128th year.
According to Citrus Fair COO Katie Fonsen Young, overall attendance for this year’s fair totaled 17,500 people, with paid admission going up 28% from 2019.
This year’s fair theme, “California Dreamin,’” sought to focus on what makes California great.
“We decided that this would be a really fun one because it’s basically inclusive of any major landmark. It could encompass anything in California — from the redwoods to the coast to the mountains. Really anything goes with this theme,” Young said of the decision in a December interview with the Reveille.
The theme brought surf culture, Hollywood, poppies and more to the fair, making Cloverdale the place to be during Presidents Day weekend.
For Los Angeles resident Iris Miano, who was in town visiting her mom Linda, the best part of coming to the fair was the food — on Sunday morning, she was particularly looking forward to checking out a churro sundae.
Both Iris and Linda said that they were also interested in visiting the fair’s animal area.
This was the second or third fair for Linda, who moved to unincorporated Cloverdale three years ago.
“The first year, we saw the chickens,” Linda said, adding that seeing “all of the critters” has consistently been a fair highlight.
Leading up to the fair, countless hours were spent making sure everything was just right. Local groups spent time constructing feature exhibits. Volunteers spent time gathering and organizing still exhibits. The fair board of directors and volunteers spent the weekend of the fair ensuring that everything ran smoothly.
Friday was senior day at the fair, where people 62 and over got in for free. While the ribbon wasn’t cut to welcome folks into the fair until noon, people started lining up outside of the doors just after 11 a.m. Younger fair attendees got restless, leaning on the glass doors and trying to get fair staff to let them in early. Once the fair doors opened, people filed in for what would inevitably be a strong start to a busy weekend.
Saturday was parade day, and crowds spent the morning lining North Cloverdale Boulevard. Though clouds threatened to cover the parade route in the early hours of Saturday, they eventually cleared and paved the way for a sunny afternoon of floats, treats and marching band music.
The chamber of commerce passed out citrus while dressed as citrus, members of the Cloverdale rocks and fairies group passed out information and painted rocks, the Humboldt State Marching Lumberjacks gave multiple rousing performances and CHS cheerleaders showed off their school spirit.
Some of the people lining the streets had experienced the parade as kids, and were now sitting with their own children. Some were experiencing it for the first time.
Regardless of prior fair and parade experience, all were having fun.
The fair ended on a high note on Monday, with kids 12 and under getting in for free. On the last day of the fair, people filed into the auditorium to see babies crawl their way to the finish line during a Baby Derby, rides had lines of children waiting for a chance to hop on and everyone seemed excited to have experienced another year of Citrus Fair fun.
“In every different activity that we did, there seemed to be this great infusion of energy and excitement about it,” Young said. “All of our onsite competitions were very well attended. People seemed to have a great time. The people that came to the fair were able to experience every different areas that we had instead of just going to the carnival. I think the weather definitely helped with that because people were able to spend more time outside.
“It was fabulous. It was the most beautiful weather you could’ve asked for, it was absolutely perfect. I think the community really came together and it’s what I loved the most,” she continued.
Young said that one of the things that made this year’s fair, and that makes every fair succesful is the devoted sponsors, volunteers, vendors and board members that come together to make the Citrus Fair happen.
Geyserville resident Stephanie Indart was at the fair with her kids and nieces and nephews. She said that the most enjoyable part of the fair was getting to experience it with all the kids, since most of them just got to an age where they can go on some of the rides, or participate in arts and crafts.
When asked by her kids about her experience at the fair, Indart launched into a story about how she had been coming to Cloverdale since she was little — when she was their age, she went to the Citrus Fair every year to participate in the 4-H contests.
This year’s fair lived up to its theme, with fun in the sun dominating the weekend.
Check back next week for photos from the cabaret, winners of the Cloverdale Chamber’s citrus contests and more.
