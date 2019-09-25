Wings Over Wine Country runs Sept. 28-29
Wings Over Wine Country is back and this year will feature favorite acts and demonstrations from years past. The Canadian Forces Snowbirds 431 Air Demonstration Squad are returning for 2019, along with the A-10 “Warthog” demonstration and heritage flight as well as aerobatic demonstrations, static exhibits, food, craft beer and wine.
Other acts performing at this year’s air show include: United States Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Skydiving Team, Dennis Sanders and his Hawker Sea Fury performing an aerobatic “smoke show,” Brad Wursten and his MXS-R aerobatic aircraft, said to be one of the most advanced aerobatic planes currently flying, fly-bys of historic WWII aircraft and a walk through the United States Air Force C-17 transport.
In addition, attendees can tour the aircraft collection of the Pacific Coast Air Museum, enjoy the static display aircraft presented by the Experimental Aircraft Association, Santa Rosa chapter and enjoy food and drink in either the President’s Club or the Beer and Wine Garden, while listening to the song stylings of the Travis Brass Ensemble.
There are two options beyond general admission for enjoying the air show, the first is the President’s Club, a premium venue located on the flight line, that has both shaded and open-air seating. Complimentary parking, admission to the air show, food and drink and private deluxe restrooms are included. Tickets are available for both days, for $150.
The second option is the Wine and Beer Garden Experience where you can enjoy tastes from wineries and breweries on the North Coast. Enjoy pours from Third Street Aleworks, Hook & Ladder, Korbel and more.
Tickets are $20 and include five pours of beer or wine. Wine & Beer Garden tickets do not include admission to the air show. Tickets available online or at the gate.
New this year is the Performers Reception, taking place on Friday, Sept. 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. to celebrate the opening of Wings Over Wine Country 2019. Tickets are $75 per person, and the reception takes place at the Redwood Hangar at the Sonoma Jet Center, 6000 Flightline Drive.
Wings Over Wine Country air show takes place Sept. 28 and 29, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 5p.m.
Tickets are available presale online, or on the day at the gate.
Online tickets: $25 for adults. $20 for seniors (age 65 and over). Youth General Admission (11-17) $10. Children under 10 are free. Presidents Club $150. Wine & Beer Garden $20. Tickets available here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wings-over-wine-country-tickets-52957943635#tickets.
Gate prices: $30 for adults. $25 for seniors (age 65 and over). Youth General Admission $15 (11-17) and Kids 10 and under are free.
General admission for World War II and Korean War veterans is free. General admission for Active Duty Military personnel with ID card is free.
Parking is available in designated parking lots near the Air Show for a donation of $10 per vehicle (donations benefit the Boy Scouts, who help with the parking).
Tickets can be purchased online and ticket options are described at www.wingsoverwinecountry.org. and available for purchase at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wings-over-wine-country-tickets-52957943635#tickets. Tickets are also available at all four Oliver’s locations in Sonoma County as well as Costco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.