Alexander Valley Healthcare is pleased to announce the recent election of Kirsten Tellez to board chair. Tellez has actively served as an AVH Board member since 2017. Outgoing Chair Paula Wrenn will be available to support the transition through December 2020.
Tellez currently serves as a Director of Development at Sonoma State University. Before moving with her husband Steve in 2016 from Los Angeles to Cloverdale, she served for seven years on the board of Valley Community Healthcare, a Federally Qualified Healthcare Center (FQHC) in North Hollywood.
“Access to high quality, affordable healthcare for our community, in particular for those who are uninsured or underinsured, is a personal priority. No one should be denied care due to lack of funds,” she explained. “Alexander Valley Healthcare, also an FQHC, serves an essential role in our community. I look forward to working with Deborah Howell and her excellent team of medical providers, healthcare workers, administrators and staff in furthering the mission.”
A long-time, satisfied patient of AVH, Wrenn recently moved to the Central Coast. Initially dividing her time between Cloverdale and San Luis Obispo County, COVID-19 disrupted travel and her plan to continue as AVH chair.
“It has been my honor to serve AVH in support of the superb medical, dental and mental healthcare providers who provide industry-recognized care to Northern Sonoma County,” says Wrenn. “AVH has tremendous leadership in place. I wish everyone there continued success caring for the community. I hope to find eventually find local healthcare that closely compares to the excellent care I received with from AVH.”
For more information, visit alexandervalleyhealthcare.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.