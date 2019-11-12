Turkey collection is on Nov. 21, with a giveaway to those who need it on Nov. 22
The duo behind Cloverdale’s annual Turkey Round-Up will be holding an open house next week on Thursday, Nov. 21 to collect turkeys or money for turkeys to give out to families in need.
Every year, Brenda Vronoski and Shalia Vanderweken host an open house at Wine Country Real Estate Network to serve as a hub for collecting turkey donations. This year’s open house will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. From there, the turkeys donated will be given out to families who go to the Cloverdale Food Pantry during its hours on Friday, Nov. 22. Donated money will be used to purchase turkeys, stuffing, pie and ham to give out.
“None of the money that’s taken will be used for anything other than food for the holidays,” Vanderweken said.
Vanderweken said that the round-up has been going on for at least 12 years, and supplies between 100 and 120 turkeys to community members in need every year. For this year’s giveaway, they’ve pre-ordered 100 turkeys, though she said that they are buying everything locally this year and will be able to go over and purchase more food on Nov. 22 if needed.
“Brenda thinks that everyone should be able to have a turkey at Thanksgiving,” Vanderweken said.
She added that one of the reasons they keep organizing the round-up is to “make sure that families are able to enjoy a dinner and not have to worry about where they’re going to get it.”
Those who wish to donate a turkey directly can do so by heading to the Wine Country Real Estate Network office in Furber Plaza, 1129 S. Cloverdale Blvd. unit C. For people who would prefer to donate money, Vanderweken said that a turkey account has been set up at Redwood Credit Union. They can also drop money off at the Wine Country Real Estate Network office.
