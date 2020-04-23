Alexander Valley Healthcare (AVH) is one of a handful of local federally qualified health centers (FQHC) to receive funding from the federal CARES Act. The funds from the CARES Act can be used to either help bridge a gap in lost revenue due to COVID-19 or help make sure that a health center has the proper tools to get patients proper care related to COVID-19.
According to AVH Executive Director Deborah Howell, the healthcare center is focusing its funds, which total $554,705, on the latter.
“Our operating practices have drastically been changed in response to COVID-19,” Howell said. “We’re doing about 40 to 50% of all of our business by telephone or telehealth because of the social distancing order and to keep our patients and our staff healthy.”
One way the center is using the funds is to help with the cost of administering potential COVID-19 tests for people without insurance. Howell said that those who come in and are insured will have their insurance billed, but anyone who’s uninsured and has to have the test administered won’t be charged or turned away.
When it comes to safeguarding the public, Howell said people who think they may be having symptoms similar to COVID-19 are being asked to enter through a different door that has staff dressed in complete protective equipment.
For people who may have flu-like symptoms, the funds will also go toward in-house flu tests.
“If people come in sick and they don’t really have the symptoms for COVID-19, we’ll do the rapid flu test first to see if they have one of the strands of influenza. If they don’t, it’s a potential of the COVID-19 test,” she said.
Howell noted that, as of press time, none of the COVID-19 tests administered by AVH have come back positive.
“The other part of (the money) is supplies,” she said. “With remote working, our goal is to have as many people work remotely as possible to safeguard our staff. We have a responsibility to protect them from any known potential of infection and basically everyone who walks in the door is a potential for infection.”
In order to make sure staff has the tools to work remotely, a large portion of the funds will be spent on IT equipment. This will also help smooth AVH’s transition to administering appointments via televideo.
“This funding, successfully negotiated by Democrats in the recent CARES Act, is a huge win for our frontline health care workers fighting to protect communities from COVID-19,” said Rep. Jared Huffman said in a statement. “Many of my constituents rely on community health centers for care, and this funding will support the testing, supplies, telehealth services and staffing all needed to ensure we can care for the safety and well-being of the community.”
An additional situation that the center is preparing for is the possibility of a second surge hitting the county once the shelter-in-place order is lifted. While Howell didn’t indicate when she anticipated the order will be lifted, she said that AVH needs to be prepared for another surge to hit as Sonoma County approaches fire season.
“In addition to preparing and responding to COVID-19, it’s to prepare throughout the rest of the year because they do expect, as things open up again, there will be another surge of infection,” she said. “In California, we have to prepare for power outages and fires.”
As such, she said that they’re looking into purchasing generators that would help AVH operate their systems if another public safety power shutoff happens.
“We have to be able to function because the expectation is that the hospitals will be overwhelmed,” she said, adding that local health centers will likely be called upon to help assist in the ways they’re able to, in order to help ease the burden on local hospitals.
Like many area health centers, AVH has seen a decrease in patients in the past month, due to an overall decrease in patient appointments.
While AVH offers family medicine, behavioral health care and wellness programs, they also offer dental services, which, for the most part, have been unable to operate. On April 8, the CDC recommended that dental facilities prioritize urgent and emergency visits and procedures, but that they postpone everything else.
“Our volume is way down — it’s not 50% but that’s because we’re doing a lot of telephone calls right now and trying to check up on people and doing a lot of outreach that way with our patients,” she said.
Howell said that the center has experienced a 63% decrease in health center visits, and a 39% decrease in both patients seeking health center serves and patient service revenue.
“We weren’t prepared for this at all,” Howell said about the dramatic shift they’ve had to make to a more technology-based way of operating. In addition to running into their own problems with having remote working capabilities, she said that AVH has also “run into a lot of problems with our patients who don’t have the ability to connect via telehealth — who don't have the technology available or the internet.”
She noted that it’s not out of the ordinary to hear staff on the phone explaining to people which buttons to press to successfully connect to their appointment.
As part of other programming, Howell said that AVH is working on putting together some other resources that community members may be able to use.
“We are working on doing a community forum teleconference for the community at large for stress-related issues for dealing with (the pandemic) to help with their mental state, because a lot of people have talked to us about anxiety, fear, all of those things,” she said. “Our behavioral health director is creating a platform where you can call in and she will provide tools to help people self-regulate and develop tools for people to help handle anxiety.”
While the teleconference has yet to be scheduled, Howell said that they will keep the community apprised of future plans.
“We serve everyone — we serve insured patients, uninsured patients, we serve everyone,” she concluded.
