Brandon Axell will take over the CUSD seat formerly held by Todd Lands, for the remaining two years of the seat’s term
The Cloverdale Unified School District Board of Trustees selected Brandon Axell as a provisional board trustee during its Dec. 15 meeting. Axell is being appointed to fill the position left vacant by former Trustee Todd Lands, who resigned from the board following being elected to the Cloverdale City Council. He’ll serve as trustee for two years, until the seat comes back up for election in November 2022.
Axell is referred to as a provisional trustee during a 30-day window in which members of the public can file a petition to call for a special election for the position. At a board meeting last month, the board of trustees voted to appoint a board member, rather than host a special election, due to the cost associated with hosting a special election.
Four people — Brandon Axell, Jenny Candelaria-Orr, Johannes Hoevertsz and Christina Lepe-Duarte — applied for the district's vacant trustee seat and were interviewed during the public school board meeting on Tuesday.
The board voted 3-0-1 to appoint Axell, with then-President Jacque Garrison, Trustee Preston Addison, newly-elected Trustee Ashley White in favor of the appointment. Newly-elected Trustee Gabriela Mendoza-Torres abstained from the vote.
During previous school board meetings, the board expressed a desire to fill Lands’ seat with someone who could be the “fiscal canary” for the district — a role the Lands fulfilled.
“My fiscal canary comment is definitely just about that that was definitely a role that Todd fulfilled and always brought us to make sure we kept on-track budget-wise,” Addison said during one of the candidate interviews, when asked about what he’s looking for in a candidate.
This is Axell’s second time being appointed to the board. In May, he was appointed to fill the seat vacated by Eric Higginbotham, which was up for election in November. Axell came in fourth place during the three-seat election, garnering 1,936 votes.
The trustee selection in May also put a focus on choosing a candidate who would be able to help the district remain fiscally responsible.
In addition to being involved with Little League and the Booster Club, Axell also served as one of the parents on the Committee to Improve Cloverdale Schools, which was created in 2018 to help support the passage of Measure H.
When asked why he’s interested on filling the board vacancy, Axell said that he wants to continue being able to contribute to the community in a new way.
“I want to continue to be involved with the challenges that have been coming nonstop with COVID since March that the board’s been dealing with. I believe I have the experience and heart to help the board, superintendent and staff and the community in general to get through this. In a way, I have money in the game with four boys going through the school system here. I have a vested interest with my own kids as well as all the other kids in the community that I truly do care about,” he said.
Axell said that he hopes to help lead the district in addressing its decreasing student numbers, as well as help the district grow in the future.
When asked what he could bring to the board, Axell said that he comes to meetings prepared and has a track record of following through with his commitments, he also noted his fiduciary experience, which comes from his job as general manager of a Beckstoffer Vineyards.
During public comment before the board’s deliberation about candidates, members of the public largely spoke in favor of the board appointing a candidate who’s willing to work with and represent all community members.
“I want to encourage you to take into consideration the knowledge and experience they’re going to be bringing,” said Cloverdale High School teacher Renee DuVander. “We really want people who can gather information and facts and be open to different perspectives and not be closed-minded when making decisions — to be able to think for themselves but also to hear outside information. We want somebody who’s going to work toward a resolution of issues and be a voice to the community. We want someone who’s going to empower educators and hold the schools accountable, holds administration accountable.”
During public comment, Lands spoke advocating for Axell to be appointed.
“All of the candidates did a great job and every single person interviewed tonight would bring something of quality to this board … for the 11 years I spent on this board I was there for the times where we were being taken over by the state, negative declarations and all that going on, so I know what this board needs to be successful and we’ve made it very successful over the past eight years that I was technically on it — that is why I am offering my support for Brandon Axell,” Lands said, noting that he supported Axell in his initial appointment to the board. “He’s not afraid to make any hard decisions with our budget, as we’ve seen all along. He has not looked for the easy way out or the easy way to get elected. He ran a full election and was actually the next person in line to win if the people that won the top three didn’t get it.”
Lands also emphasized that Axell already has experience with what the district will have to tackle in the coming year, and will be able to “hit the ground running” rather than learn from the ground up.
Erika Sauder, speaking as president of the Teachers Association of Cloverdale (TAC), echoed DuVander’s sentiment.
“TAC would just like to take the time to remind you that this appointment is under scrutiny and that we would like to see some educationally sound candidates at the top of your selection and your selection process. Part of this requires keeping representation in mind,” Sauder said, referencing a November school meeting during which a representative from the California Teachers Association spoke to the board about the appearance that it had pre-determined who it was going to appoint as trustee. “We would also like to see someone who is willing to work with multiple groups, not just one aspect of our district. We’re not just teachers, we’re not just classified, we’re not just sports. We are a unified school district and that requires engaging each group, not just one facet. We’d like you to consider looking at a candidate who’s willing to embody each of those groups.”
Speaking as a resident of Cloverdale, rather than her other role, Sauder said that the trustees should look for someone who could take a multi-faceted view of the district, rather than selecting someone primarily for their fiscal acumen.
Of the people who voiced support for specific trustee candidates, two were in favor of Lepe-Duarte being appointed and one was in favor of Axell. Numerous commenters, however, spoke in broad terms without naming their specific candidate preference.
At deliberation, all trustees emphasized that all four of the candidates were well qualified for the position.
“The things that I’m looking at, not necessarily looking for — what strengths do we currently have as a board and what do we lack? I feel we should look for somebody that could cover our weaknesses. We’ve had a recent election — we’ve got to think about that,” Addison said, listing what he’s considering when comparing candidates. “How long have they been in the district? Everybody’s been here five years at a minimum. How have people already shown their commitment to the district and worked with the district? How have they invested in their inquiry? We have two candidates who have invested their time and money in office — this office. We have another candidate who invested time and money in running for another office in Cloverdale,” Addison continued.
Addison also noted that, at a state level, boards are now mandated to have gender balance, which he said is important to consider.
“For me, I really look at process of elimination and going through that, I think two candidates stand out the most to me based on their already proven community involvement and activity,” White said. “Showing history and dedication of wanting to serve on the board, I think Brandon and Christina both have shown the most initiative. Both came out for the appointment process earlier in the year and then again, for the election, Brandon did run for the election and was, based on votes, the fourth runner-up. I think there’s a lot of passion brought forth by all of them. We have a duty to represent our community and I do feel like our community has come out once already and shown their support for Brandon to an extent. I do feel like he is the most … invested in this position and he has a lot riding on (the district’s) success as well.”
When it comes to being able to budget and have an eye for long-range planning, Mendoza-Torres said that Hoevertsz would be a good fit, since he works with a budget larger than the district’s as director of Sonoma County Transportation and Public Works.
When it came time to decide, the trustees listed their top two candidates — three named Axell, two named Candelaria-Orr, two named Hoevertsz and one named Lepe-Duarte.
