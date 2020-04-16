Part two of Caltrans’ “Big Pave” project is scheduled to begin the week of April 27. The second phase of the Highway 101 paving project, dubbed Big Pave 2, begins at Canyon Road in Geyserville and continues north to Highway 128 in Cloverdale.
“Caltrans will begin paving in the northbound direction, starting at Canyon Road in Geyserville and working northwards until reaching the turnaround point at the Route 128 junction. Work crews will then reverse direction and pave southbound Highway 101 within the same boundaries,” a press release from Caltrans states. “Caltrans will grind off old pavement and apply 6½-inches of new asphalt. Worn concrete will be ground down to a smooth surface or replaced. In the weeks before paving begins, Caltrans will fix drainage culverts, guardrails, bridge works and areas of deteriorated asphalt and concrete.”
The project will also include the repair of drainage culverts, guardrails and bridges between Limerick Lane in Healdsburg and Highway 128 in Cloverdale.
According to Caltrans, O.C. Jones & Sons is contracted for the $60 million project.
The work on part one of the project, which consisted of repaving Highway 101 from Windsor to Geyserville began in May 2017, took a pause during the rainy season, and concluded at the end of 2018.
As of press time, the schedule set by Caltrans for the next couple of weeks leading up to the start of the paving process is as follows:
Week of April 13
Slab replacement: Replace worn or damaged concrete roadway with new concrete slabs.
Hours: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Week of April 20
Crack and seat concrete: Use heavy equipment to demolish concrete, which will be noisy. Replace broken concrete with new concrete.
Hours: To be determined.
Week of April 27
Paving begins. Old pavement will be ground off and replaced with new pavement.
Hours: To be determined
