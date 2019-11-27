FUN AND GAMES — The Cloverdale Boys and Girls Club hosted a pie and bingo event on Nov. 21. Club members and their families had the opportunity to head over the Boys and Girls Clubhouse to play games and eat homemade pie. Kids who won bingo rounds were also able to choose one of a handful of prizes, including new backpacks and school supplies.
Photos Zoë Strickland
