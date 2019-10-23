Five years ago, Cloverdale resident and avid crocheter Lillian Wohlfarth, 92, was looking for a place to take all of the blankets she had crocheted. After going to the San Francisco Veterans Administration, she got the idea to start donating her blankets to the veterans.
“I’ve been crocheting since I was a wee one, and always looking for an outlet,” she said. “One time we went to San Francisco — I took my husband to the veterans clinic down there — and all the sudden a lightbulb lit. Why couldn’t I have this as a place to take my blankets? I had exhausted my friends and relatives.”
After getting the word out to other crocheters in the area — she spoke with fellow members of the senior center, an article was written in a 2015 edition of the Cloverdale Reveille and she posted fliers around town — Wohlfarth had a group of people ready to hunker down and donate blankets.
“I noticed that other people, other women, were looking for an outlet,” she said. “That’s really a thing I wanted to do, because that’s my therapy, crocheting is my therapy.”
Wohlfarth said that in the past five years, the group has worked together to donate over 1,000 blankets. The group is made up of around 20 women who usually donate blankets when she holds a collection, one of which serves as a spokesperson to 15 additional women who donate blankets. Wohlfarth collects the blankets in November, March and July, and takes them to San Francisco and Santa Rosa. Whatever blankets are left over get taken to Napa, she said.
“They keep me busy,” she said. “I know there are ladies out there who want to do something, and don’t know where to go with it.”
While she’s happy to donate the blankets to those who need it most, Wohlfarth said that donating them also allows her to share the blankets because they bring her joy while creating them.
“For me personally, I get a big kick out of it because I love to crochet and I love to share my joy with them,” she said. “I want to do the crocheting, I want an outlet, and there are always people out there that need a blanket.”
One memory that stands out to Wohlfarth is seeing one of her blankets in the wild. When she was in San Francisco a couple of years ago, she saw a man in a wheelchair coming out of the Veterans Administration.
“He saw some of his buddies and yelled, ‘Look what I got, look what I got,’ and was pointing to the blanket that he had on his lap. Low and behold, it was one of mine that I had personally made,” she said. “I still get goosebumps at the joy that he had.”
Wohlfarth said that she specifically sought out places that would allow the blankets to be sent home with people, rather than places that would wash and reuse them. All she wanted was for her blankets to find a home, she said.
The Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center is holding a Bubble Magic Show fundraiser for ages 6 to adult on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 1:30 p.m. Tickets for the show are $8 and, according to senior center program manager Melanie Hall, 100% of the proceeds will go to purchasing yarn for the project. Those interested in attending can call 707-894-4826 to reserve a space.
