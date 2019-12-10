A new coffee kiosk, Rockin’ A Adventure Café, opened its drive-up windows to Cloverdale earlier this month. The adventure-themed café is located on South Cloverdale Boulevard in front of Renner Petroleum.
Rockin’ A officially opened on Dec. 1, but had a soft opening a week prior. The soft opening allowed Ambrosini to test the ropes and figuring everything out.
“It was a little slow at first, but once it got on the community Facebook page it really took off,” Ambrosini said. “There’s been a lot of good response from the community. It’s been nice.”
“Since high school I’ve always wanted to make, not necessarily coffee, but some sort of themed experience,” he said.
Reminiscent of Disneyland and Indiana Jones, the Rockin’ A building is adorned with ivy and artifacts, and when you drive up, Ambrosini greets you wearing an Indiana Jones-inspired outfit.
“I think we’re offering something a little different. This is supposed to be an experience-based thing, something to look forward to in the morning,” he said. “Yeah, you’re getting your coffee, but you’re also having a little fun — like a small piece of what you feel when you go to Disneyland.”
To go with the themed café, Ambrosini is working on building up a list of themed drinks. Before an official list is created, he wants to see which drinks are the most popular.
“Not just our drink items will be themed, but then I want to have cool, interesting things for sale from around the world,” he said. “Coming soon we’ll have Manuka honey imported from New Zealand, things that will be a rotating menu where every few months there’s a new, interesting item — something that you wouldn’t necessarily find in a coffee shop.”
Ambrosini moved to Cloverdale from Humboldt County around three years ago. Before the move he was splitting his time between both places, working in Cloverdale for the general contractor who built Renner Petroleum.
“Once we started the Renner project I was going back and forth between the two, but I just loved the area so much,” he said.
After the project was over, he decided to stay in town. Ambrosini said that the interim years since Renner was built have been a waiting game.
“This was county property that was getting annexed into the city. In the middle of that process I didn’t want to try and permit through the county and have it mess up,” he said.
Once the area was annexed into the city he started trying to get Rockin’ A up and running.
“This is my first time doing anything like this, so the community response to different items that we should have, things I didn’t know would be popular, has really helped a lot,” he said.
Rockin’ A Adventure Café is open on weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 or 5 p.m. On weekends, Ambrosini said the hours are likely to be the same, though the kiosk may open a bit later. The hours may be changing though, as he’s looking to hire people. Those interested in applying can drive by the café to pick up an application, or email rockinaadventurecafe@gmail.com.
