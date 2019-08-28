The 26th Annual Cloverdale Car & Motorcycle Show, presented by the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce, is fast approaching on Saturday, Sept 7. It will be preceded by a classic downtown cruise, organized by the Cloverdale Roadrunners Car Club, on Friday evening, Sept. 6, starting about 7 p.m.
Classic and one-of-a-kind vehicles will stage in the Ace Hardware Parking lot and proceed north on Cloverdale Boulevard to the Hamburger Ranch and head south again through downtown.
In years past, the chamber presented music in the plaza to enjoy after the cruise, but due to dwindling attendance the last couple of years, this portion of the event is going away to be replaced with some exciting changes after the car show on Saturday. People enjoying the cruise are being encouraged to enjoy the entertainment and dining at area restaurants instead.
Cloverdale Boulevard and feeder streets will be closed to traffic early on Saturday morning so that car show vehicles can get parked and then be enjoyed by people attending the show starting at 10 a.m. Car show participants and the public are invited to the Senior Center’s annual Pancake Breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon.
Featured prominently again this year will be the Bear Republic sponsored Pit Stop where Bear Republic Beer and Kelley & Young wines can be purchased by the glass. Raffle tickets will be sold for unique baskets put together for the benefit of a Roadrunner Car Club scholarship. Last year over 275 cars, trucks and motorcycles were a part of this show, many returning year after year.
Vehicle entries will be judged by a panel of judges if cars are registered for the show before Wednesday, Sept. 4 at noon. Winners will receive their awards starting about 3 p.m. on Saturday. Best of Show trophies will be awarded for one car/truck, one motorcycle, the Mayor’s choice, and the car club with the most participation. Helping to hand out awards will be Cloverdale’s Citrus Fair Queen or a member of her court, Miss Sonoma County and Miss Outstanding Teen.
Entry forms are available at cloverdalecarshow.com, and at the chamber office, 126 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
Following the car show, visitors and locals are encouraged to join the Alexander Valley Film Society for a twilight Drive-In screening of “American Graffiti” at the Citrus Fair. It’s a perfect complement to the car show. Food, beer and wine will be for sale there. For tickets visit avfilmsociety.org/outdoorsummerseries. Fill your car with moviegoers for a flat price.
Planning for a show of this size starts months in advance. It could not take place without the hard work of many volunteers and organizations. For that we thank you and look forward to seeing you at the Cloverdale Car & Motorcycle Show on Saturday, Sept. 7.
If you have any questions, please stop by the chamber office at 126 N. Cloverdale Blvd., call 707-894-4470 or email neena@cloverdalechamber.com
