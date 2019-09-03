On Aug. 28 at 7:17 a.m., the Cloverdale Fire Protection District (CFPD) was called to South East Street for an attic fire.
After arriving at the scene, the Cloverdale Fire Protection District (CFPD) found a small electrical fire in the attic of the house and extinguished it. The fire didn’t extend beyond the attic, and in order to gain access to it, the department had to strip the house’s sheetrock.
“Upon that the house was uninhabitable because we had PG&E come in and cut the electrical and cut the gas to the house,” said Cloverdale Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Rick Blackmon. “I think there was a total of seven occupants living in the house, and Red Cross came in to assist them with food, clothing and finding them a place to live.”
Nobody was injured in the fire.
CalFire, the Geyserville Fire Protection District and the Healdsburg Fire Department provided auto aid responses.
— Zoë Strickland
