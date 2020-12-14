The Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce is encouraging folks to give gift cards and gift certificates from local companies this holiday season, as local businesses face the realities of a new stay-at-home order.
“We are appealing to all Cloverdale residents and fellow businesses. This latest shutdown hurts us all. Our salon and barber shop owners, tasting rooms, bars and our local restaurants are bearing the brunt of a ‘one size fits all’ effort to stem the spread of COVID-19 in Sonoma County. They need your help and support,” the chamber wrote in a social media post last week.
In an effort to help restaurants, the chamber is encouraging folks to order take-out as often as they can, as well as order wine, beer and spirits.
“Buy their gift cards and certificates and redeem them after life gets back to ‘normal.’ For our salons, buy gift certificates for services and products,” the post continues.
In an effort to encourage community members to spend money locally, where funds will be funneled back into the Cloverdale community and help businesses during this difficult time, the chamber is hosting a contest where, if people purchase a gift card and take a photo of with said card before Jan. 9, they can be entered to win one of two $200 gift cards.
As described by chamber executive director Neena Hanchett, here’s what you do:
● When you get a gift card or gift certificate, take a "selfie" of you and your purchase before Jan. 9.
● Text it to Hanchett at 707-548-8691 or email neena@cloverdalechamber.com
Your photo will be posted on the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce’s social media sites and your name entered in a chance to win one of two $200 gift cards from a Cloverdale salon or restaurant.
