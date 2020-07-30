The Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce announced the cancellation of its annual Car & Motorcycle Show Thursday afternoon, July 30. Up until Thursday, the chamber had planned to hold a “light” version of the event on Sept. 12, with no awards and spaced-out cars.
According to Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce Director Neena Hanchett, the decision was made after looking at the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the county.
“Cloverdale Car & Motorcycle Show is cancelled for this year. With the COVID-19 metrics in this county going in the wrong direction and cautions being placed on social gathering due to the spread, we have made the final decision to cancel this year's show, which was set for Sept. 12,” the Chamber said in its announcement. “This decision was not taken lightly, but in the interest of keeping this community safe, we feel it was the right one to make. We hope you agree and we also hope you'll join us next year.”
The Car & Motorcycle Show is the most recent in a second round of event cancellations hitting Cloverdale. While many in-person events were canceled at the start of the pandemic, events scheduled for the fall had been in limbo as organizations debated whether or not they should hold them.
In addition to the decision made about the car show, the Kiwanis Club of Cloverdale recently announced the cancellations of its annual Oktoberfest and a few weeks ago, the Cloverdale Arts Alliance announced the cancellation of its summer 2020 Friday Night Live concert series. In a recent interview, the Kiwanis Club also said that they have decided not to hold their annual Vineyard Races.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.