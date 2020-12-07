The agenda for Wednesday’s Cloverdale City Council meeting is small, with the most notable item being the council’s reorganization. Additionally, the council will discuss and give direction on council subcommittee, joint committee and regional board appointments, and will select councilmembers to sit on the Sonoma County Mayors’ and Councilmembers’ Association. The meeting will be held this Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.
Those interested in watching the meeting can do so over Zoom, or by visiting the city’s YouTube page, where the meeting will be streamed live.
The consent calendar items up for approval include:
● Approval of Nov. 11 meeting minutes
● Budget amendment and agreement with KLH Consulting to purchase and install the host server that runs virtual servers for various city departments and the police department
● Amendment to the professional services agreement with Hildebrand Consulting LLC for update of the water and sewer rate study
This consent calendar item is to approve an additional $9,870 from water and sewer funds for Hildebrand to assist the city in doing pubic outreach for the water rates. According to item documents, the new scope of work would include attendance of up to three meetings with city staff, two public workshops, two presentations and an updated report and model. The workshop dates are yet to be determined.
● Award of the Cloverdale 2nd Street Park Renovations Project to Westpac, Inc. in the amount of 48, 364
● Accepting public improvements performed by TEAM Ghilotti, Inc. for the Cloverdale Safe Routes to School, Phase 2 project
● Resolution of the Cloverdale Community Development Successor Agency, adopting the recognized obligation payment schedule for the period of July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 and the administrative budget for 2021-22
● Resolution reciting the facts of the general municipal election held on Nov. 3 and declaring the results
The 2021 council
As part of its reorganization, the oaths of office will be given to reelected council member Melanie Bagby and newly elected council member Todd Lands. Following the oaths, outgoing council member Mary Ann Brigham will be presented with a proclamation for her time spent on the council.
The council will then nominate and seat the mayor and vice mayor for 2021.
Per the agenda item description, “The primary role of the mayor is to run council meetings, to preside and speak for the city and council at ceremonial events, and to sign documents on behalf of the council. The mayor shall preside over all council meetings. The role of mayor has the privilege of sitting on mayor-only positions with select regional boards and committees. Beginning January 2021, the city of Cloverdale will become the chair city for the Mayors’ and Councilmembers’ Association of Sonoma County. The chair city and its mayor will lead in the 2021 Mayors and Councilmembers City Selection, board meeting and general membership meetings.”
In the absence of the mayor, the vice mayor serves in their place.
Currently, Gus Wolter is serving as mayor of Cloverdale and Jason Turner is serving as vice mayor.
Once the council chooses the incoming mayor and vice mayor, Wolter will be issued a certificate of appreciation for his service during the past year.
