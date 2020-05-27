June 5 ceremony will be closed to the public
Cloverdale High School is joining high schools across the county in having drive-thru graduations for its seniors. CHS’ ceremony will take place June 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. While administrators are excited to be able to recognize graduates in person, they stressed that the commencement will only be open to graduates and their families.
“We had strict guidelines that we were given and we just want to keep it clean,” CHS and Johanna Echols-Hansen principal Christopher Meredith said, referencing the guidelines in the most recent county health order.
Students are being told to arrive in one car with their family, with everyone in the vehicle wearing masks. When they get to the drive-up graduation area, they can exit their vehicle and take their diploma from a table. The school is also asking that each vehicle have its students' name written boldly on the driver’s side of the car. Per guidelines from the Sonoma County Office of Education, families participating in the ceremony are also being asked to register those in their vehicle, to help with health tracing (additional details have been sent out to CHS parents).
“It’s not an invitation for everybody to come. We’re going to set up shop right there in front of the main office. As they come in the loop we’ll have our table with some basic decorations. Really it’s about seeing everybody together,” Meredith said.
Though the ceremony is closed to the public, Nick Pavelka from iRelevent Media will be at the high school videotaping the event — clips of the video will then be integrated into CHS’ graduation video. Meredith said that the graduation video will likely be shown live through YouTube on either June 12 or June 19.
The drive-up commencement ceremony is one of a host of things being done to help recognize Cloverdale’s Class of 2020. The city of Cloverdale has put up banners in both English and Spanish congratulating the class, signs were given to graduates to display in their front yards and next week banners with all of the graduates photos will line the fence at the Cloverdale Citrus Fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.