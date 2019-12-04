While the Cloverdale Citrus Fair is still two months away, the fair is gearing up with its first round of deadlines — and the release of the 2020 exhibitor guidebooks and forms.
The theme for this year’s fair is “California Dreamin,’” and the fair runs from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17.
“We had some amazing ideas for the theme this year, but we decided that this would be a really fun one because it’s basically inclusive of any major landmark. It could encompass anything in California — from the redwoods to the coast to the mountains. Really anything goes with this theme,” Citrus Fair CEO Katie Young said of the decision.
When determining the fair theme, exhibitors come first. The key to choosing a fair theme, Young said, is determining which theme will likely spark the best ideas for exhibitors. For her, this year’s theme brings to mind the classic California surfer feel.
New to this year’s fair is the fairgrounds’ ability to sell tickets online. Starting this winter, those interested in attending the fair can purchase tickets without leaving the comfort of their own computer. On Dec. 2, the fair launched its online ticket-buying platform, which allows folks to purchase fair tickets, season passes, tickets to the cabaret, as well as carnival coupons.
“It’s really about convenience,” Young said. “We wanted everyone to be able to save on our presale ticket opportunities and so we’re basically offering all of the tickets that are available in our fair office.”
The ability to purchase tickets online will also make things easier for people who live out of town but may want to attend the fair.
“Now somebody from Boonville or Lake County doesn’t have to drive to Cloverdale to get their tickets,” she said.
Tickets aren’t the only things available online, as sign up forms for the fair’s various contests and entries will also be available. While the bulk of the deadlines to enter in to special events (like the Lily Lemon and Oran Orange contest, or the baby derby) are at the end of January, those wishing to be considered for the 2020 Citrus Fair Queen have to send in applications by Friday, Dec. 6.
The applications were initially due by Oct. 26, but Young said that the deadline was extended because of the Kincade Fire.
To find out more information about the 2020 Cloverdale Citrus Fair or to buy tickets to the fair or cabaret, visit cloverdalecitrusfair.org.
