Five candidates are vying for a spot on the Cloverdale City Council this year. Two seats, currently held by Melanie Bagby and Mary Ann Brigham, are up for election in November. In the coming days, we’re going to feature Q&As with the council candidates — Bagby, Brigham, Jenny Candelaria-Orr, Nicole Garcia-Hinchliffe and Todd Lands.
In lieu of submitting answers to the Reveille’s questions, Brigham sent in her candidate statement, provided below.
My family and I have been members of the Cloverdale community for over 40 years and in business for over 30. In my years as a member of the city council, I have been instrumental in the completion of many projects, including the Highway 101 bypass, senior center, River Park, Clark Street Park, Cloverdale Performing Arts Center and more. This gives me a strong foundation to continue helping build a brighter future for Cloverdale.
I will continue to represent all of our citizens, and work to bring them the services they need and deserve. I am proud to be endorsed by State Senator Mike McGuire, Assembly Member Jim Wood and Supervisor James Gore, all of whom I have worked with to benefit our town. The next few years are going to be difficult. Experience and a time-tested working relationship with county and state elected representatives will be critically important. My door is always open to hear your concerns and suggestions. Together we can continue to build a community we are all proud of. Thank you for your continuing support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.