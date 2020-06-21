Both the Cloverdale Planning Commission and Cloverdale City Council will be holding meetings this week, on June 23 and June 24, respectively.
Planning commission
The Cloverdale Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, June 23 will be held in person at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center at 6:30 p.m. The special meeting agenda includes two public hearings. The first public hearing proposes pre-zoning, a conditional use permit and annexation into the city for a site at 28243 and 28277 Old Redwood Highway. The site currently houses Payless Storage, which would continue to operate if annexation is approved. To view the item description, click here.
The second public hearing is being held for the Baumgardner Ranch development located at 28195 and 28193 Old Redwood Highway. The hearing is being held for the proposed initial study and mitigated negative declaration to construct the project. The projected proposes construction of 305 dwelling units on 28.42 acres, on which 8.52 would be used as part of a city open space.
City staff is recommending the planning commission recommend the initial study and mitigated negative declaration and the precise development plan to the Cloverdale City Council for approval. To view the most recent staff report from the project, click here.
City council
The Cloverdale City Council will be tackling a small agenda this week, with the only action item being a resolution for the city council to affirm its pledge to the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, which asks mayors to commit to reviewing police use of force policies, engaging with their communities by including a diverse range of input and experiences, reporting the findings to the community and seeking feedback and reforming their community’s police use of force policies.
As part of its consent calendar, the council be adopting a resolution to continue the city’s fare free bus program through Sonoma County Transit. It will also be approving the city’s current salary schedule and giving notice that it intends to have two councilmember seats up for election in November 2020, among other items.
The meeting will be livestreamed over Zoom and YouTube, and people can also attend in-person at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m.
To view the complete council agenda, click here.
