Last week, community leaders and residents gathered at the Cloverdale Citrus Fair for a meeting surrounding Cloverdale’s path to emergency planning. Resilient Cloverdale, the city’s disaster initiative, laid its foundation during a December 2019 debriefing of the PG&E public safety power and gas shutoff, and the Kincade Fire.
“We need to engage in this effort to develop how we respond to emergencies and other types of events,” City Manager David Kelley said. “I won’t get into the whole coronavirus discussion per se, but that’s kind of a backdrop for one of the reasons why we’re here. We started this effort because obviously the events in October, starting with PG&E’s power shutoff which then moved into the Kincade Fire and the gas shutoff,which significantly impacted the community of Cloverdale. We recognize from the after action review that there was a lot of work that needed to be done.”
The intent of the initiative is to establish a community-based plan that helps better prepare Cloverdale for future emergencies. The development of Resilient Cloverdale is based around a plan from Neighborhood Empowerment Network, a program piloted by the city of San Francisco. Daniel Homsey, director of San Francisco’s Neighborhood Empowerment Network, is helping lead Cloverdale’s initiative.
Homsey and his sister Diana (who is also involved in Resilient Cloverdale, but was absent from the meeting) are interested in helping Cloverdale because their mother, Kay Wells, lives in the community.
On the city front, Kelley said that Cloverdale Police Chief Jason Ferguson is working on updating Cloverdale’s Emergency Operations Plan, which hasn’t been updated in a few years. The city is also in the midst of developing its Local Hazard Mitigation Plan and updating a safety element to the city’s general plan.
Some of the goals for the Feb. 28 meeting included identifying sects of the Cloverdale community that are particularly vulnerable in times of emergency, as well as the people in the community who are impacted the most following an emergency.
“We’re going to show you the official mumbo jumbo data stuff about what the high-level risks are that we can map, and then we’re going to build out the rest of the program — we’re going to do a complete build out of the types of risks and shocks that you’re concerned about,” Homsey said.
When it comes to next steps, Homsey said that one key element of developing a resiliency network in Cloverdale is neighborhood outreach. Homsey used a set-up that his mom had during the Kincade Fire, where her house was a sort-of neighborhood hub for information.
“When I heard word that mom was in danger’s reach — she had no food, no electricity, no communication — I packed up everything that’s part of what I call my block support center,” Homsey said.
Block support centers, he said, serve as miniature Emergency Operation Centers for the block that do “end-to-end situation awareness, search and rescue, and care and shelter.”
When the hub was set up in front of Wells’ house, he said that he taught neighbors how to take prepared stew, put it in coolers with ice baths and hold it at a temperature where it was still food safe. At the hub, Wells and some of her neighbors also created a list of vulnerable neighbors that they then checked in on during the shutoff.
It’s resource hubs like these that are part of the vision for Resilient Cloverdale.
“Everything that I’m presenting to you and advocating for and introducing, I do in my home, on my block and in my neighborhood,” he said.
By working to help develop connections between community members in neighborhoods via community events or block parties, Homsey said that it makes it easier for community members to communicate with each other during emergencies, as well as makes it easier for local law enforcement to monitor neighborhoods.
“Now everything knows what’s going on with everybody,” he said.
Following various presentations, those in attendance broke off into groups to identify on maps various resources, locations and entities that may be beneficial to note in times of emergency — which areas can house large amounts of people, where various food sources are, as well as other resources and services.
Determining services and resources that may be available during emergency situations — as well as identifying which community members are trained in emergency preparedness tactics, such as members of CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) — will be a continued effort for the initiative, with the ultimate goal of developing a community resilience action plan.
