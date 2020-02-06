The Cloverdale City Council made its first steps to issue a ban on polystyrene during the last council meeting, Jan. 22. The council unanimously approved the ordinance banning polystyrene, which will come back for formal adoption at a future council meeting.
Polystyrene is colloquially known by a prominent brand name — Styrofoam — and limiting use of the product is one of the ways municipalities and Zero Waste Sonoma is aiming to reduce landfill pollutants.
The ordinance prohibiting the use of polystyrene is part of a larger effort from Zero Waste Sonoma to encourage cities countywide to take steps that will aid in the regional effort to be zero waste by 2030.
“In addition the ordinance … requires that food establishments and food providers only provide single use straws and utensils upon request, and encourage voluntary take-out fees for disposable food ware,” City Manager David Kelley said.
For restaurants and other food providers, the ban pertains to one-time-use polystyrene items like take-out containers, bowls, plates, trays, cartons, cups, lids, straws, stirrers, forks, spoons, knives and other food ware items.
Retailers will be forbidden to sell disposable food service wares made of polystyrene, as well as all-foam ice chests, polystyrene pool or beach toys and packing peanuts.
Those holding permitted special events through the city, like Friday Night Live, will also have to comply with the ordinance.
Cloverdale’s polystyrene ban is based on a model ban written by Zero Waste Sonoma, which is lobbying cities around the county to pass the ban.
One of the main concerns for Cloverdale leading up to the first reading of the ordinance (Zero Waste Sonoma presented on the polystyrene ban back in October) was how it would impact local business. Following the October presentation, the council said that it wanted the city to survey local businesses that would be impacted. City staff said that in the interim months, they hadn’t received any comments about the ordinance. Councilmembers Melanie Bagby and Marta Cruz both pointed out during the meeting that businesses haven’t seemed been phased by the pending prohibition.
“Most people are already making the transition,” Bagby said.
Multiple community members outside of the food service or retail space also sent in letters in support of the ordinance.
Though the council is on track to adopt the ordinance, it won’t be enforced right away. Rather, the city will be giving retailers and food providers a near-year-long grace period during which they can use up the last of their polystyrene. Enforcement for the prohibition will begin on Jan. 1, 2021.
While the ordinance will prohibit the sale of polystyrene, Vice Mayor Jason Turner confirmed that the ordinance won’t limit the sale of items that are pre-packaged in the material, such as cookware or electronics that are surrounded by polystyrene before being packaged for sale or shipment.
Cloverdale is joining numerous Sonoma County cities who have already adopted an ordinance prohibiting the use of disposable food service items containing polystyrene. The first city to adopt an ordinance outlining such was Sebastopol, which passed the ordinance on March 19, 2019.
While the city council had its first reading of the ordinance, it is anticipated to come back to council as a consent calendar item for formal adoption during the Feb. 12 Cloverdale City Council meeting.
