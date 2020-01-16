During its most recent meeting, the Cloverdale City Council received a presentation on the city’s “resiliency strategy,” based on notes, comments and discussions during a December debrief of the Kincade Fire and Public Safety Power Shutoff.
Though the presentation by city staff on Jan. 15 didn’t require the council to provide direction, it outlines some next steps for Cloverdale as it begins to develop a clearer plan for how it can be prepared for disasters (to read the Reveille’s coverage of the December debrief, search “Meeting rehashes fire, power shutoff” on cloverdalereveille.com).
City Manager David Kelley said that some of the key takeaways from the meeting included evaluating what’s needed when it comes to the city’s “critical resources,” additional communication systems during times of emergency as well as the issue of care and shelter for residents.
As part of critical resources, Kelley said that the city is prepared to look into options for back-up generation or power systems to “ensure continuity of services,” citing the community's “tremendous need” for that during the power shutoff and fire.
When it comes to the issue of care and shelter, Kelley said that
“I think that’s where we saw a lot of passion and input from our community, and need for a lot more organization and structure on how the community can come together and address that particular issue,” Kelley said.
“I think one of the key elements to improve our care and shelter function is to really establish a formal agreement with the Citrus Fair,” he said.
The Citrus Fair operates as a nonprofit and doesn’t take direction from the city; however, Kelley said that he sees a need to formalize the relationship between the city and the fair.
In response to community members asking the city what’s the next step when it comes to framework to try and organize and engage the community.
“It’s not a matter of ‘if,’ it’s a matter of ‘when,’ and the more we can do to really support our organizations and groups and organize our neighborhoods and organize all aspects of our community from our grocery stores to our nonprofits to our faith-based organizations to be ready to step in and identify how and what they’re going to do during the next event will help us be more resilient as a community,” Kelley said.
When it came to more ways the city can work to be resilient, Kelley mentioned ensuring that the city has adequate food supplies, as well as how it can become more efficient in having backup supplies for its water system.
“The more we can do to not be reliant on outside sources, the better,” he said. “What we saw was a short event, but it was long enough for us to see what would happen if it progressed into a longer time frame, and it would’ve really presented challenges. That’s what we want to prepare for.”
The city put forth a schedule for its efforts to try and develop preparedness plans for the city (see the sidebar). The first steps in the timeline involve establishing a program management team to help guide the preparedness initiative.
When it came to providing feedback on the plan, Councilmember Marta Cruz encouraged city staff to make sure that a bicultural and bilingual person is represented on the management team (Cruz suggested the city reach out to Lisa Carreño from United Way of Wine Country, which also manages 211).
Mayor Gus Wolter said that the city needs to discuss ways to coordinate central point people to help determine how individual groups may help out during an emergency, so efforts aren’t duplicated.
All of the councilmembers acknowledged the fluid nature of the document, should a future disaster lead to the city discovering holes in the plan.
While major updates from the established group and management team will be presented to the council, the efforts of the group will “live” in the Planning and Community Development Subcommittee.
