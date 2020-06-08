The Cloverdale City Council will vote on adopting the city’s 2020-21 budget at its meeting on June 10
The Cloverdale City Council will be reviewing and voting on its budget at its meeting this week. The preliminary budget was presented at the council’s meeting on May 27 and outlines a primarily flat budget, with the city pulling money from its reserves to help with a decrease in revenue caused by COVID-19 and the related shelter-in-place order.
“The budget document is a work in progress — we continue to make minor tweaks and refinements,” City Manager David Kelley said, noting that the city received some updated budget numbers between when the budget document was put into the meeting’s agenda and when the meeting was held.
“With the onset of COVID-19, what we’ve seen is a dramatic decline in revenue … particularly sales tax as well as Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT),” he said. “That is reflecting the revenue projects that were included in the current fiscal budget. Obviously what we’ll end up doing is ending this year with a reduced amount of revenue that will carry over into next fiscal year, and we anticipate that there will continue to be revenue impacts.”
Kelley said that the impact that COVID-19 has on the budget means that the city is planning on utilizing funds from its reserve balance to help with the city’s general fund. Of the $938,319 general fund shortfall, Kelley said that around $600,000 can be attributed to an anticipated decrease in COVID-19-related revenue. Additionally, the city’s declining fund balance can be attributed to planned maintenance on city water and sewer operations.
The city is planning on transferring $930,000 from its reserve to help make up the difference in funds, which will still keep the balance 6% over the council-set minimum of having a 25% reserve.
“Luckily we did have a pretty significant carryover at the end of our fiscal year 2018-19 audit which is going to help out our fund balance tremendously,” Kelley said.
According to Kelley, the budget was created with the council’s goal setting process in mind. Top budget themes presented include economic recovery, revenue enhancement, public safety and emergency preparedness, housing and homelessness, infrastructure and technology and planning and sustainability.
Where it goes
According to a breakdown of the city’s overall proposed budget for its general fund, the most money goes toward police services — four different fund balances contribute a total of $4.5 million to the department. Six city funds including city council, city manager, human services, risk management, city clerk and community support make up $1.7 million of the budget; finance and general services make up $664,198 of the budget; parks and maintenance make up $541,520; engineering makes up $530,809 of the budget; and planning makes up $356,304 of the budget.
Some of the detailed areas outlined in the city’s budget include various donations, such $1,000 for the history center, $12,000 for the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center, $10,000 for the Cloverdale Boys and Girls Club and $6,000 toward an emergency food program.
The emergency food program funds were added in this year after the city recognized that it needs to “work more closely with the Citrus Fair on our emergency response, care and shelter,” Kelley said of the funds.
The city is also planning to continue putting money toward Sonoma County Transit’s fare free program to help continue free intra-city bus rides and has increased the money it intends to give to the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce in an effort to help the chamber promote businesses in the wake of COVID-19. In last year’s adopted budget, the chamber received $61,175, and in this year’s it’s receiving $65,000. Other notable changes to this section of the budget include a $10,000 decrease in funding for the history center, which was set to receive $11,000 for the 2019-20 fiscal year and the absence of a donation to Cloverdale’s Health Action chapter, which last year received $10,000. This year’s allocations also shows the senior center receiving $2,000 more than it received last fiscal year.
“I think it’s also important to note that there were a lot of things that the department heads requested that did not make it into the budget,” said Susie Holmes, the city’s finance director.
Holmes estimated that there is around $320,000 in would-be expenditures “that the department heads know they need.”
“They either decided to put it off for a year or wait and see what happens with the revenue, so everybody was trying to be mindful of our lack of revenue this year,” Holmes continued.
When asked by Councilmember Melanie Bagby if there’s a category that saw the largest impact due to increased costs endured because of COVID-19, such as air purifiers or face masks, Kelley said that he can earmark items related to the pandemic, but that costs for personal protective equipment (PPE) and similar items came out of individual department funds.
Because of the budgetary uncertainty caused by the virus, Kelley also requested that the council look at the budget on a quarterly basis, possibly at the subcommittee level.
The final budget will be voted on by the council during this week’s Cloverdale City Council meeting. To view the proposed budget, click here.
