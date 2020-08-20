No official word has come out about making the Citrus Fair a point of evacuation, but people are evacuating to town
In a Thursday afternoon update on Aug. 20, Cloverdale’s Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) group gave an update on where various parts of the city sit when it comes to reacting to the fires currently burning in the western part of the county. While the Walbridge Fire currently poses no threat to the city, city officials say that they’re preparing for the possibility that Cloverdale might find itself in a similar situation to last year’s Kincade Fire, where the city is cut off from the southern part of the county.
“It does appear that the fire is moving generally in a south easterly direction, and it doesn’t appear that there is an immediate threat to Cloverdale. Staff is tracking it very closely and monitoring it, and our fire department is fully staffed and ready to address any concerns,” City Manager David Kelley said.
Kelley said that there’s the potential for mandatory evacuations to extend to Healdsburg (which is currently under evacuation warning) as well as other north county cities that sit below Cloverdale.
“If that becomes a reality we could find ourselves in a similar situation as we were in during the Kincade Fire, where Cloverdale becomes an island,” he said.
Should Cloverdale not be under evacuation, Kelley and Citrus Fair CEO Katie Young both anticipate that folks from evacuated areas will be heading up to Cloverdale to evacuate — some already have.
Young said that people from Rio Nido and Hidden Valley Lake in RVs and trailers have already booked sites at the fairgrounds, which has overnight campsites available regularly, and noted that they’ve been receiving increasing calls from people who are looking to stay there.
Should the fairgrounds be dedicated as an evacuation point or an evacuation center from the county, Young said that they’ve already done all they can do to be prepared.
“We’ve got buildings cleaned, we’ve pre-staged our traffic control equipment, we’ve pre-staged cots in case we may need them,” she said, noting that the Kiwanis Club has also donated diapers and individually wrapped snacks in case they’re needed, and that the Lions Club has voted to donate money to the fairgrounds in case it needs to procure more items.
“We know by experience that folks will present themselves in Cloverdale and already are, to some extent,” Kelley said.
Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce Director Neena Hanchett said that at last check, Cloverdale had limited hotel, motel and bed and breakfast availability. Yesterday she tallied 13 available rooms in the city and, as of last count, there were 8. Similarly, the chamber and the city are both keeping track of how many camping spots are available at city and neighboring campgrounds. According to Cloverdale Police Chief Jason Ferguson, Cloverdale’s KOA is getting full and the KOA in Willits is “packed.”
When it comes to making sure everyone in town is informed and prepared should wind change the direction of the fire, the city is stressing the need for people to sign up for its emergency alerts via Nixle. Similarly, Zeke Guzman, president of Latinos Unidos del Condado de Sonoma said that Latinos Unidos has a contact database from last year’s fire of 500 Latinx people in the Cloverdale community that he can use to make sure people are aware of any alerts.
“We’re going to make sure they get signed up to receive the emergency alerts,” Guzman said. “My biggest concern is the internet and social media reception isn’t very good in some areas of Cloverdale. I don’t know if the alerts are affected by the internet and the towers, but that’s of a little bit of concern to me.
“Latinos Unidos wants to support Cloverdale,” he continued. “When you have evacuation centers, we’re going to be going around and making sure people maintain social distance. Once they begin to see people they know, they’re going to start gathering.”
“There’s a lot of aerial aircraft that are actively addressing this fire, which we didn’t have those resources until really late yesterday,” Kelley said. “That’s a very good sign that they’re going to start aggressively attacking the fire and that brings with it some potential that they’re going to start (trying to contain it).”
While the Walbridge Fire is making its way through the hills west of Healdsburg, CalFire has lines established around the Meyers Fire near Jenner and is hoping to have it contained it soon.
