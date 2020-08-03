As it prepares to update its hazard mitigation plan, the city of Cloverdale is asking residents to fill out a 13-question survey to help outline the priorities of which hazards people in town are most concerned about, as well as measures the city should take to prepare for such events.
The list of hazards the city is susceptible to ranges from fires and floods to earthquakes to now, pandemics, and the results of the survey will play a role in outlining what the city focuses on when it comes to making sure Cloverdale and those in it are prepared for any future natural threat.
The survey is one way the city is trying to solicit community input about its hazard plans — it also held pre-pandemic meetings about wildfire and power shutoff preparedness efforts it could take, as well as sessions devoted to trying to figure out how to contact people during emergencies and how to coordinate with different nonprofits and service groups in situations similar to last year’s Kincade Fire, when groups convened at the Citrus Fair to get people fed.
The survey has been up on the city’s website since the end of June and was supposed to run until the end of July. However, due to the lack of responses, it has been extended for an additional two weeks. As of Aug. 3, it has received 101 responses, with 96 of the responses in English and five in Spanish. According to predictions from the U.S. Census Bureau, Cloverdale’s population is roughly 8,600 people, so the response rate captures around 1.2% of the folks in Cloverdale. However, since the survey is open to everyone in town and wasn’t sent out to specific parties, there isn’t a way to track how many people are aware of it.
The survey, which asks residents to specify which part of the city they live in, has seen the most responses (48) by those living in southwest Cloverdale, followed by 21 people from the northwest, 18 from the southeast and 13 from the northeast.
Those who participate in it are asked both to list their priorities when it comes to what hazards the city addresses, but are also asked about the actions they’ve taken to ready their own homes for a climate or health emergency and what would incentivize them to better equip their homes for a disaster.
In addition to helping the city develop its hazard mitigation plan, the answers will be used to update the safety element of Cloverdale’s General Plan.
To take the hazard mitigation survey in English, click here. For Spanish, click here.
