Cloverdale Community Briefs

Five people have pulled papers, three have qualified for council election
As of Wednesday evening, Aug. 5, five people have pulled papers to run for Cloverdale City Council in the November election — nobody new has pulled papers in the past week. This year’s council election has two seats available. The people who have pulled papers for council are:
Melanie Bagby (incumbent)
Mary Ann Brigham (incumbent)
Jenny Candelaria-Orr
Nicole Garcia-Hinchliffe
Todd Lands
Those interested in pulling election papers to be a candidate must do so by Aug. 7.
Of those who have received papers to run, three candidates — Melanie Bagby, Jenny Candelaria-Orr and Todd Lands — have qualified for the election thus far.
Candidates for Cloverdale City Council must be 18 years or older; a resident within city limits; a registered voter; not in prison, on parole, serving a state prison sentence in a county jail or serving a sentence for a felony; and not found to be mentally incompetent by a court of law. Additional election information from the city can be found here.
For Cloverdale City Council, nomination papers for those in city limits can be picked up from the Cloverdale city clerk’s office at 124 N. Cloverdale Blvd. by appointment only, since city offices are currently closed to the public. To schedule an appointment, call 707-894-1712 or email iwerby@ci.cloverdale.ca.us.
Folks running for other Cloverdale offices
According to the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters portal, only two people have submitted papers and qualified to run for a seat on the Cloverdale Unified School District Board of Trustees. Gabriela Mendoza-Torres and Ashley White are the only candidates currently listed as running for the district. There are three board seats — currently held by Preston Addison, Cecile Peters and Brandon Axell — up for election.
The only person listed as running for a seat on the Cloverdale Fire Protection District Board is incumbent Carol Giovanatto Pigoni, who has also qualified for the election. The fire district board has three seats up for election.
Lastly, both incumbents for the Cloverdale Health Care District have submitted papers to run — Neena Hanchett and Mary Jo Winter. According to the county website, Pigoni has also filed to run for the health care district. The health care district has two seats available, and the district helps manage Cloverdale’s ambulance system.
The county portal is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Food distribution at the senior center, Aug. 7
The Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center will be hosting weekly food distribution from Sonoma Family Meal on Friday, Aug. 7 from 10 to 11 a.m. This week they will be giving out pasta with meat and vegetable ragu. The nonprofit will be distributing both small family packs (fit for one to two people) and family packs (three to four people). Available for any age, and it’s limited to one pack per person. The senior center is located at 311 N. Main St.
Notes from the school district, Jefferson Elementary and Cloverdale High School
Both Jefferson Elementary and Cloverdale High School sent out letters to families this past week. For Jefferson, the letter, which you can find here, outlined where the school is at with planning the upcoming year as well as gave a list of who to contact if you have questions.
Cloverdale High Schools’s letter, located here, outlined what this year’s high school roundup will look like. The drive-thru event for CHS students is being held on Aug. 17.
Wednesday evening, Aug. 5, the school district also released a letter from Superintendent Betha MacClain. The letter briefly discusses where the district is at in its back-to-school planning process and has a Q&A section with questions about preparing for the upcoming school year.
