Cloverdale Community Briefs

City council election update
As of Wednesday evening, July 29, five people have pulled papers to run for Cloverdale City Council in the November election. This year’s council election has two seats available. The people who have pulled papers for council are:
- Melanie Bagby (incumbent)
- Mary Ann Brigham (incumbent)
- Jenny Candelaria-Orr
- Nicole Garcia-Hinchliffe
- Todd Lands
Those interested in pulling election papers to be a candidate must do so by Aug. 7.
Candidates for Cloverdale City Council must be 18 years or older; a resident within city limits; a registered voter; not in prison, on parole, serving a state prison sentence in a county jail or serving a sentence for a felony; and not found to be mentally incompetent by a court of law. Additional election information from the city can be found here.
For Cloverdale City Council, nomination papers for those in city limits can be picked up from the Cloverdale city clerk’s office at 124 N. Cloverdale Blvd. by appointment only, since city offices are currently closed to the public. To schedule an appointment, call 7070-894-1712 or email iwerby@ci.cloverdale.ca.us.
Food distribution at the senior center, July 31
The Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center will be hosting weekly food distribution from Sonoma Family Meal on Friday, July 31 from 10 to 11 a.m. This week they will be giving out meat and vegetable three-bean chili. The nonprofit will be distributing both small family packs (fit for one to two people) and family packs (three to four people). Available for any age, and it’s limited to one pack per person. The senior center is located at 311 N. Main St.
Senior center hosting food distribution on the first Thursdays of the month
Every first Thursday of the month, the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center will host the “groceries to go” program from Redwood Empire Food Bank. The grocery giveaway will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. There will also be a senior basket offered to those age 60 and older (bring ID!). The first Thursday of August is next week, Aug. 6. The Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose center is 311 North Main St.
Cloverdale’s sidewalk sale continues on
The Cloverdale Summer Sidewalk Sale is making its return for the third year in a row, and will be held on Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A summer sidewalk sale was first proposed in 2018 by Erin Mewes, owner of Erin Mavis and Heart City, and was inspired by a similar, but larger, sidewalk sale that’s been held annually in Petaluma for over 80 years.
Alexander Valley Healthcare offering Monday COVID testing
Alexander Valley Healthcare is offering drive-up/walk-up COVID-19 testing every Monday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot at the AVH Medical Center, 6 Tarman Drive. Appointments are required.
Testing is reserved for residents from Geyserville, Cloverdale and the Hopland area. To schedule a COVID-19 test, call 707-894-4229, ask for the COVID-19 testing coordinator and you will be transferred to a dedicated COVID-19 testing line. Each participating individual must have a contact telephone number and address in order to communicate test results.
