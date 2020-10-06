Cloverdale Community Briefs

Free e-waste recycling, Oct. 9-11
There’s a free e-waste recycling event on Oct. 9-11, 2020 at the Cloverdale Train Depot, 501 Asti Road from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To make it more convenient for Sonoma County residents and businesses to dispose of their waste properly, Zero Waste Sonoma is partnering with Conservation Corp North Bay to conduct free electronics collection events. No appointment necessary for these events. All events held in the parking lot.
Accepting: working and non-working TVs, office equipment, cell phones, tablets, microwaves, printers, computers, laptops, stereos, game consoles, cords, etc.
Not accepting: appliances, batteries, and fluorescent lamps.
For the safety of our staff, follow COVID-19 rules: 1. Remain in vehicle at all times. Crack window in order to talk to collection event staff. 2. Place materials in trunk of car, or bed of truck, not on seats. 3. Everyone in vehicle must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth.
Alzheimer’s Walk at Furber Park, Oct. 10
In honor of Alzheimer’s Awareness Day, Cloverdale is participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 10:30 to 12:30.
This year, the walk is everywhere, so come to pick up your goodie bag at our drive-thru check in, at Furber Park. There will be two hydration stations set up in the area as well (New Park and Vine Ridge). And, of course, plenty of music and balloons.
Additional details:
Prizes you won’t want to miss will be awarded to the best decorated bike/stroller and the best dressed, so gather all the purple you can find. If you’re walking on behalf of a loved one with Alzheimer’s bring their photo for the event’s memory wall.
If you're hungry, there will be a drive-thru bake sale with keto-friendly treats. Proceeds will be donated to the walk.
Rockin' A Adventure Café is featuring a mobile pumpkin patch and drink special. Downtown Creamery will have a free lavender ice cream tasting. Anne Gates Studio will have face masks available to purchase.
Free mattress recycling, Oct. 10
There’s a free mattress recycling event on October 10, 2020 at the Cloverdale Train Depot, 501 Asti Road from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday only.
To make it more convenient for Sonoma County residents and businesses to dispose of their mattresses properly, Zero Waste Sonoma has partnered with Conservation Corps North Bay and the Mattress Recycling Council to host free mattress collection events. No appointment necessary for these events. All events held in the parking lot.
Accepting: clean, dry mattresses (any size), box springs, futons
Limit of three units per vehicle per day.
Not accepting: Soiled or wet mattresses, futon frames, crib mattresses, dog beds, mattress toppers
For the safety of our staff, follow COVID-19 rules: 1. Remain in vehicle at all times. Crack window in order to talk to collection event staff. 2. Place materials in trunk of car, or bed of truck, not on seats. 3. Everyone in vehicle must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth.
